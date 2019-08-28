Student being sought after pulling through school drop-off with gun in truck, deputies say

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - Sun Valley High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student drove through the drop-off area with a long gun in their truck, deputies say.
The lockdown was lifted a short time later but deputies are still searching for the student, who reportedly sped off.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office says the principal noticed the gun.
There is no threat or injuries to students of staff, deputies say.
Sun Valley High School tweeted about the lockdown around 8:13 a.m., saying that all students were safe and located. Classrooms were locked. The lockdown was lifted by 9 a.m.
The name of the student was not provided.
