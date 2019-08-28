Fifth and sixth rabies cases of 2019 confirmed in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say Gaston County has its fifth and sixth confirmed rabies cases of 2019.
According to Gaston County Police, the Animal Care and Enforcement unit received calls from Alexis High Shoals Road in Dallas and Carrie Elizabeth Court in Gastonia on Aug. 22 and Aug. 25 in reference to possible rabid animals.
On Alexis High Shoals Road, a fox was rolling around in the backyard of the home, but no exposure to animals or persons happened.
On Carrie Elizabeth Court, two family dogs fought with a raccoon and killed it.
Animal Care and Enforcement Specialists investigated both incidents.
The fox from Alexis High Shoals Road was impounded on Aug. 22 and the dead raccoon from Carrie Elizabeth Ct was impounded on Aug. 25. Both were sent to the NC Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh.
Both the fox and the dead raccoon tested positive for rabies.
The fox on Alexis High Shoals Road was tested due to another positive rabies case involving a fox less than a half-mile away, two weeks prior. The dead raccoon was tested due to the interaction with family animals.
The family animals on Carrie Elizabeth were current on their rabies vaccinations and the family was directed to a local registered North Carolina Veterinarian to receive a rabies vaccination booster.
Animal Care and Enforcement notified the communities of the positive rabies results.
“The Gaston County Police Department Animal Care and Enforcement unit stress the importance of having a valid rabies vaccination for all of your pet’s health and safety as well as the health and safety of their owners and community,” a press release read.
No further information was released.
