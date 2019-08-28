Crime Stoppers: Another robbery at west Charlotte CVS, police searching for new suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify the man responsible for robbing a west Charlotte CVS store. The incident happened August 19th around 7:45 pm at the CVS off of Kendall Drive.
Surveillance video from the store shows the completely-covered suspect enter the building with a duffle bag. The suspect casually walks through the store toward the pharmacy counter.
“Very casual, but the way he’s dressed should have been red flags to everyone that was in the store,” said Detective Brandon Miller with CMPD.
The surveillance footage shows the suspect walk behind the pharmacy counter and pull out a gun. He can be seen telling an employee to open up one of the safes behind the counter.
“He goes straight back to the pharmacy, goes behind the counter and starts demanding prescription drugs, not money, not anything else, but prescription drugs,” explained Miller.
The video shows the suspect waiting for several minutes as the employee tries to get a safe open. Miller said that the suspect began to grow impatient. The video shows the armed man shoot into the ceiling as he waits for the employee.
The suspect eventually grabs some prescription pills right off the counter and runs out of the business.
The Aug. 19 incident wasn’t the first time the Kendall Drive CVS was targeted by criminals. The store was robbed back in February. The suspect in that particular incident was also looking to steal prescription drugs.
Miller said the detectives think different people are responsible for the two robberies.
”Right now, we don’t have any reason to believe that this person who robbed it last week is the same person that robbed the same business earlier in the year, but we don’t know if they’re working together or anything like that. It’s still a very active and ongoing investigation,” explained Miller.
He said the suspect in this most recent robbery is believed to be a man anywhere from 5’10” to 6’ tall. The man was completely covered in dark clothing and was carrying a dark duffle bag.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest in this case.
