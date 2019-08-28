CMS Board members tweak policy on how you can join the district’s Community Equity Committee

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A big order of business at Tuesday night’s Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board meeting concerned the policy on how the public can be a part of the district’s Community Equity Committee, a committee that has taken years for the district to create structure to bring to fruition.
Originally, the proposed policy referenced the time period of when nominations would open to be around June and would close mid-August, with the board voting on the committee members by late August.
However, during Tuesday night’s board meeting, things took a turn away from the originally proposed terms.
The discussion of the terms of the policy resulted in several motions for amendments and board members even called the process “messy” but “necessary work”.
Ultimately, the board decided on the terms of the policy to allow board members to nominate certain people they wish to be on the committee which would make up about half of its members. The other committee members (estimating roughly 20 members) would be those who self-nominatied and submitted applications.
Either way, the board stressed the importance of each board member’s votes being public, which would disclose who each board member casted their ballot for regarding nominations and selection.
Due to the complexity of the amendments made, CMS district officials were not able to provide a concrete version of the new terms but are working to get a copy written up for publication and distribution within the next 24 hours.
We will update this story with the new version of the policy as soon as we get it.
