City of Concord: Heard any rumors about the streetscape project?

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is addressing what it calls “rumors” surrounding the downtown streetscape project.
According to the city’s project update, on May 31 and June 1, an interactive demonstration temporarily transformed a section of Union Street S to demonstrate new streetscape design ideas for Downtown Concord. The design options illustrated the look and feel of possible enhancements to sidewalk widths, outdoor dining and seating, street trees, and street parking/travel lane widths. Over 500 people experienced the demonstration and provided feedback.
In July, the City Council requested additional information from staff on potential construction costs for each design option. A decision on the design direction should come this fall, with design complete in late 2020 and construction currently estimated to start in 2021.
Now city leaders say rumors about the project need to be addressed.
“We have heard a lot of talk about the Downtown streetscape project currently in the pre-design stage,” read an item in the City’s weekly newsletter. “This includes rumors, which happen with every large project, event, or idea of interest in the community.”
To address the rumors, city leaders spent some time on the sidewalk with Kaylee Caton, Design Manager in the Planning Department, to find out the latest on the project and sort through all the rumors.
The City then made a post to its Facebook page and YouTube channel to “see what is fact vs. fiction when it comes to the New Union StreetScape project.”
