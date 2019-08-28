Charlotte City Council, 9th District candidates face off in live debates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Jim Morrill/Charlotte Observer) - The top contenders in the 9th Congressional District special election and all Democrats running at-large for Charlotte City Council will debate live this week.
Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat Dan McCready will meet Wednesday night in a one-hour debate sponsored by the Charlotte Observer and WBTV. The debate starts at 7 p.m. and will be televised live on WBTV.
Also at 7 p.m. Wednesday, WFAE will broadcast a live forum among the seven Democrats competing in the at-large primary. The seven are running for four seats. Only one Republican is running at-large in the November election.