Charlotte City Council, 9th District candidates face off in live debates

NC District 9 Debate on WBTV
August 28, 2019 at 1:24 PM EDT - Updated August 28 at 1:47 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Jim Morrill/Charlotte Observer) - The top contenders in the 9th Congressional District special election and all Democrats running at-large for Charlotte City Council will debate live this week.

Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat Dan McCready will meet Wednesday night in a one-hour debate sponsored by the Charlotte Observer and WBTV. The debate starts at 7 p.m. and will be televised live on WBTV.

Also at 7 p.m. Wednesday, WFAE will broadcast a live forum among the seven Democrats competing in the at-large primary. The seven are running for four seats. Only one Republican is running at-large in the November election.