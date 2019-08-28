Bill providing pay raises for law enforcement, other state employees passes in NC Senate

House Bill 777 appropriates more than $5 million to provide SBI and ALE officers at least a 5-percent raise over two years. The bill also ties SBI and ALE officer pay to the same salary schedule as State Highway Patrol Officers which was increased by the General Assembly in last year’s budget. This will raise their starting pay to a minimum of $45,000 and accelerates the timeframe for officers to get to top pay to six years. For officers who will be tied to this new salary schedule, the average pay increase is 14 percent.