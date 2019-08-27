20-year-old man reported missing in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for a 20-year-old man who was reported missing in Union County.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Joseph John Bulone was last seen around 1 p.m. Saturday, walking away from his home on Sandtyn Drive in Waxhaw.
Officials say Joseph was wearing a gray shirt, white shorts, gray shoes and carrying a backpack.
He is further described as being about 5′5″ tall and weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
He reportedly left with no phone, no money and was possibly spotted near Ennis and Providence Road.
Deputies say his family is extremely concerned for his well being.
If seen, please notify 911 or call Union County Communications at 704-289-1591.
