UPDATE: Man who held up gas stations, then went gambling, arrested

VEVAY, Ind. (WAVE) - A man accused of holding up gas stations on both sides of the Ohio River, then apparently hitting the casino, is now in jail.
Forty-year-old Everett “Buster” Henry was arrested around 10 p.m. Monday in Switzerland County, Indiana.
Henry is accused of robbing Cowboy’s in Ghent, Ky., early Friday morning, then a gas station in Aurora, Ind., in Dearborn County.
He had last been spotted at the Belterra Casino on Friday, and police said they believe he’s still in the Switzerland County area.
Henry is being held in the Switzerland County Jail whiel awaiting his initial court appearance.
