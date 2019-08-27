Two added to Most Wanted list

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from southern Rowan County and a man from Concord have now been added to the Rowan Sheriff’s Most Wanted list.
Tony Hall, Sr., 52, has numerous charges that include attempted first degree burglary, breaking, entering and larceny, larceny of a firearm, and breaking and entering motor vehicle. Deputies say Hall is suspected in several larcenies in the Kannapolis and Enochville areas of southern Rowan County.
Donald Clair Reynolds, III, of Concord, is wanted for taking indecent liberties with a child.
Anyone with information on either of these suspects are asked to contact Lt. C. Moose (704) 216-8687, SSG Rodney Mahaley (704) 216-8711 or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
