14 taken to hospital after school bus crash in McDowell County, N.C.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF) - A school bus crashed and went 30 feet down an embankment on Coxes Creek Mountain in McDowell County, according to McDowell County Emergency Management Director William Kehler.
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Monday on N.C. 226 near the intersection of U.S. 221, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol. That’s north of Marion.
The activity bus from the Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy in Rutherford County had 14 people aboard at the time of the crash, Kehler said.
All 14 were rescued from the bus and taken to three area hospitals. None of the victims' injuries appear to be life-threatening, Kehler said.
According to the school's website Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy is a public charter school, offering a college-preparatory education to students in grades K–12.
Students from Rutherford, Cleveland, Polk, and McDowell counties currently attend.
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.