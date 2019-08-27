Student in custody after gun found at Monroe High School

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A student was taken into custody by police after a gun was found at Monroe High School in Union County Tuesday, according to school officials.
According to Principal Christopher Kelly, as soon as staff found out the gun was at school they immediately called the Monroe Police Department and the student was taken into custody without incident.
Kelly said no threats were made against the school and no injuries were reported. The student’s name has not been released and there is no word why the weapon was brought to the school.
Kelly sent a message to parents alerting them of the situation, stating that they take all safety matters seriously:
"Good Morning Monroe High School Parents,
"This is Mr. Kelly calling with an important message. In an effort to keep the lines of communication open, I want to make you aware of a situation that happened at school this morning.
"A Monroe High student brought a gun to school today. There were no threats or injuries related to this situation. All students and staff are safe and the student involved has been taken into custody.
"As soon as staff learned that the weapon was on campus, they immediately involved law enforcement and took action. I want to thank the Monroe Police Department for their immediate response to keep our campus safe.
"Parents, we take all safety matters very seriously. We need your help to keep our schools safe. Please talk to your students about bringing weapons to school and the consequences related to violating the UCPS Code of Conduct and the law. Also, please remind your student that if they see something, say something. We must work together to keep Monroe High School safe.
“Thank you for your cooperation and partnership with Monroe High School. We will continue on a normal schedule today and will have a normal dismissal.”
No further information has been released.
