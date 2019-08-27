Second arrest made in deadly Jan. 1 shooting outside man’s home

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A second arrest was made in a man’s killing months after the shooting took place.
Carnis Ferdinand Poindexter, 53, was shot to death outside his home on Highlander Court on New Year’s Day. Police believe Poindexter was shot in the street before running to his front porch, where he was found and pronounced dead by Medic.
Tuesday, police said 20-year-old Ronald Benbow was charged with first-degree murder in Poindexter’s death. Benbow was recently identified as a suspect, questioned and taken into custody
In Mach, 19-year-old Furquan Ali Thompson was arrested in Poindexter’s death and charged with murder.
Thompson was charged with first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Benbow was additionally charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Anyone with additional information in the case is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
No possible motives were released.
