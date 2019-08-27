Police chase leads to arrests in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A police chase in Chester County resulted in three men being arrested and the discovery of illegal narcotics in the suspect vehicle.
Tonio Curbeam, Jahkwanta Barnette and Eric Strong were all taken into custody after the Sheriff’s Office reports that they fled a traffic stop on Highway 9 near Chester.
The chase continued until the vehicle crashed on Henry Road and Old York Road, at which point the three suspects attempted to flee on foot.
Chester County Sheriff Dorsey said that the men were caught shortly after fleeing on foot and that an ensuing search of their vehicle found cocaine and methamphetamine.
The suspects have been taken into custody and are awaiting charges.
Multiple deputy vehicles suffered surface damage during the crash as well as the suspect car as a result of the incident.
No further information has been released at this time.
