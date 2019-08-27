Overturned tractor-trailer injures two, closes interstate ramp in north CLT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A tractor-trailer overturned in north Charlotte early Tuesday morning, shutting down part of an interstate and injuring two people.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. on the I-85 southbound ramp to I-77 southbound.
Medic says one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and a second person was hospitalized with minor injuries.
WBTV traffic reporter Jonathan Stacey recommends avoiding Exits 38 and 39. Stacey says commuters heading to uptown can get use Statesville Avenue as an alternate route or take Sugar Creek Road to take Graham Street.
There’s no word on what may have caused the tractor-trailer to overturn or when the interstate will reopen. Expect delays in the area.
