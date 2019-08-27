Gunshots fired at NC officers forces evacuation of apartment complex, school

CRAMERTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man fired shots at officers in Cramerton Tuesday morning, officials say, evacuating an apartment complex and nearby school.
Cramerton police received a gunshots call at the Mayworth School Apartments on 8th Avenue at 10th Street around 11:22 a.m. When officers arrived, they say the suspect fired “multiple” shots at them. No officers were hit and no injuries have been reported.
Officers say they’ve dealt with the suspect previously regarding mental health disturbances. His name was not provided.
The Mayworth apartments and nearby Rader Leaning Center were evacuated as the situation unfolded. Officials say parents can pick their children up in the Cramerton gym, which has been secured.
The town of Cramerton put out an “important Cramerton safety announcement” regarding the police situation, referred to as “dangerous” by law enforcement.
From WBTV’s Sky3, SWAT units could be seen in the area, along with multiple other law enforcement officials. Residents are advised to avoid the area as police work to de-escalate the situation.
Officers say they are treating this as a barricaded subject situation and not an active shooter situation.
“If he’s watching, just step out and speak to us. We’ll get you the help that you need,” officials said during a press conference, “or pick up the phone and call us.”
