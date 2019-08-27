Local body owner shop faces criminal charge after WBTV investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The owner of Charlotte Body and Paint is facing a felony charge after a WBTV investigation raised questions about how his business was charging customers.
An investigation carried out by the North Carolina Department of Insurance found that Charlotte Body and Paint owner Son Doan billed an insurance company $828 for repair services that weren’t completed. Doan is facing one charge of attempting to obtain property under false pretenses.
Doan was served the criminal summons Monday, according to a spokesperson for NCDOI.
WBTV first started looking into Charlotte Body & Paint after a tip from a customer.
“We spoke with State Farm and they determined, basically, that these people put more damages on the car when it was in their possession,” Virgil Hardeman told WBTV.
Not only did Hardeman tell WBTV that the body shop damaged the car, he says they also called him after his car crash and claimed they were in touch with State Farm, which wasn’t the case.
Charlotte Body & Paint is managed by Mai Hoang and Son Doan, according to state records.
Doan could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Previously, Doan denied that his business is further damaging cars after they’re brought in for repairs.
“We don’t do that stuff here,” Doan said.
