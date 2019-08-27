Katherine Johnson, NASA math genius of ‘Hidden Figures’ turns 101

(WBTV) - Katherine Johnson, the retired NASA math genius whose story was highlighted in “Hidden Figures," turned 101 years old Monday.
Johnson, along with fellow engineers Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, was one of the pioneering black women featured in the book and film “Hidden Figures.” She was played by Taraji P. Henson.
Johnson, Vaughn and Jackson, often referred to as “human computers”, played a key role in helping NASA successfully launch flights into space, and to the moon, in the 1960s.
In June of 2019, the street outside of NASA’s headquarters was renamed “Hidden Figures Way” to honor Johnson, Vaughn and Jackson.
In July of 2019, Johnson’s autobiography “Reaching For The Moon” was published. In the book, she tells stories from her early days as child to her days as a highly-regarded NASA mathematician.
According to Space.com, NASA has honored Johnson over the years by dedicating a building in her name at the space agency’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia and renaming its Independent Verification and Validation facility in West Virginia.
This year, George Mason University renamed the largest building on its Science and Technology Campus in honor Johnson.
Former President Barack Obama awarded her with a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.
