15 hospitalized in NC with health problems linked to vaping, NC Attorney General files suits against ‘aggressive’ e-cigarette companies

"Our priority is the same as Attorney General Stein’s - to keep nicotine products out of the hands of young people. Underage use of JUUL and any other vaping products is completely unacceptable to us and is directly opposed to our mission of eliminating cigarettes by offering existing adult smokers a true alternative to combustible cigarettes. We stand committed to working with those who want to keep nicotine products out of the hands of young people.” -- Kevin Burns, JUUL Labs Chief Executive Officer.