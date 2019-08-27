15 hospitalized in NC with health problems linked to vaping, NC Attorney General files suits against ‘aggressive’ e-cigarette companies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is taking action after the first death in the United States was allegedly linked to vaping.
A person in Illinois got a serious lung disease, allegedly due to vaping, and died.
In North Carolina there have been 15 people hospitalized with lung disease symptoms linked back to vaping.
Stein just filed eight lawsuits against eight e-cigarette companies.
He says as kids are going back to school, vaping poses and threat to health.
Some students WBTV interviewed say they know kids as young as 11 years old who use vapes and e-cigarettes.
Now Stein is suing Beard Vape, Direct eLiquid, Electric Lotus, Electric Tobacconist, Eonsmoke, Juice Man, Tinted Brew, and VapeCo. The suits, which are brought under the North Carolina Unfair or Deceptive Trade Practices Act, allege that these companies are aggressively targeting children and do not require appropriate age verification when selling these dangerous and addictive products.
In May 2019, Attorney General Stein filed a similar suit against Juul.
Juul said in a statement:
Stein's suits allege the companies use fruity flavors and social media to attract younger buyers, then don't do enough to verify the age of customers.
“The longterm life consequences of kids using these products are extreme," said Stein. "There was the first known death attributable to vaping last week.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Resources says 15 cases of severe lung disease have hospitalized patients in NC.
“The damage is does to a growing teens brain,” said Stein. “It changes the neural pathways of the brain to foster addiction.”
Some, like Justin Rhedrick, have been vaping for years and says he’s had a positive experience.
“Sleep better, thinking clearer, so anything to evolve myself without harming myself at the same time," said Rhedrick.
JUUL and the American Vaping Association said their goal is the same as AG Stein’s -- to stop underage use:
"Our priority is the same as Attorney General Stein’s - to keep nicotine products out of the hands of young people. Underage use of JUUL and any other vaping products is completely unacceptable to us and is directly opposed to our mission of eliminating cigarettes by offering existing adult smokers a true alternative to combustible cigarettes. We stand committed to working with those who want to keep nicotine products out of the hands of young people.” -- Kevin Burns, JUUL Labs Chief Executive Officer.
“I simply will not stand by and watch young people become addicted to a very dangerous product without doing everything in my power to put a stop to it," said Stein.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.