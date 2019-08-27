Dreary end to Tuesday, but the heat returns on Wednesday!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hope you have enjoyed the cooler air for a few days. Tomorrow, we get back to reality.
Wednesday’s high will be within a few degrees of our normal high for this time of year. We will be in the mid to upper 80s. There’s a 30% chance for a few showers.
Thursday and Friday look to be quite nice days. We won’t be seeing temps in the 70s but temps in the upper 80s – with lower humidity might suit your fancy too. Rain chances will be almost zero through the end of the week.
The weekend will be dependent upon the track of Dorian. As of now, it looks like the storm will mainly affect Florida but that doesn’t mean it won’t throw showers up our way. We will have to wait until the track is a little more definite to be more specific but it seems fairly safe to assume temperatures will be in the mid 80s with a chance for showers.
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
