DA Merriweather: Change in officer-involved shooting protocols not tied to recent shootings.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather said his decision to remove CMPD from investigating its own officer-involved shootings was not tied to the shooting of Danquirs Franklin or any other shootings.
In an interview with WBTV, Merriweather said he had been thinking about making the change for more than a year.
“I sort of wanted to make sure I had my ducks in a row,” Merriweather said.
“It’s when I had that level of confidence I made that announcement to the public.”
Last Friday, Merriweather announced that the State Bureau of Investigations would take over officer-involved shooting investigations from CMPD. CMPD Chief Kerr Putney released a video on CMPD’s twitter account later that day supporting Merriweather’s decision. CMPD is the only law enforcement agency in Mecklenburg County that still completes its own investigations.
Merriweather says it will take 10-12 weeks before SBI officially takes over the role.
WBTV asked Merriweather if even the appearance of conflict of interest was at the core of his decision.
“I would say its the only one (problem) really,” Merriweather said.
“There’s nothing about the competency or integrity of the situation I’ve questioned in the past.”
“Lawyers when they’re doing their job right are trained to see how we can inject as much trust into a process as possible and I believe that this does this.”
