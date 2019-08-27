CMPD investigating homicide after man found shot in vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department are looking for whoever shot a man, as he sat in a vehicle, outside a Northeast Charlotte business.
Officers were called out to the scene on Classic Drive just after midnight. When they arrived they found a man inside a crashed vehicle, in the parking lot of Classic Graphics, shot. He was taken to the hospital, but died. We’ve now learned that man was 53 year old Kenny Ollemi.
Police believe Ollemi was shot inside the vehicle and then crashed.
We will continue to follow this story, bringing you updates as they become available.
