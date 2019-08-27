Cloudy, cool and damp today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The cool pattern that set up over the weekend will hold firm today, meaning another day with below-average temperatures.
In fact, with lots of clouds and patchy light rain, highs today will struggle to get much above the middle 70s, well below what’s typical for late August.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight and there may be a lingering sprinkle in one or two spots with lows in the low to mid 60s.
As our winds shift to the southwest on Wednesday, we’ll break out into much warmer afternoon temperatures. Seasonal mid 80s are expected Wednesday in advance of a front that may pop off one or two thunderstorms as it moves through.
Dry, mostly sunny weather is expected behind the front for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s, and similar temperatures are expected as we head into the holiday weekend.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
