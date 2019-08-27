Casting company seeks extras, triplets, ventriloquist for movie filming in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Want to be in a movie? Well, here’s your chance.
Tona B. Dahlquist Casting has announced that it is looking for extras of all ages for the upcoming movie Mob Rules. Many film industry reports indicate that Mob Rules is the production title for Halloween Kills, the sequel to 2018′s Halloween.
Tona B. Dahlquist Casting says hundreds of extras will be needed for the film. All extras must be local to Wilmington or the surrounding area.
The casting company also said it has some specific needs for the film:
- Those with mid 60s-70s vehicles. Submit with heading VINTAGE VEHICLE. Modern day vehicles are also needed and should be included in the General Extra submission emails.
- Those currently working as or with previous actual work experience as police officers, medical personnel (doctors, nurses, surgical staff, ER staff), EMT/paramedics, fire fighters. Submit with heading request you are submitting for (Examples: POLICE OFFICER, EMT ...).
- Identical triplets (males or females, 18 years and older). Submit with heading TRIPLETS.
- Ventriloquist (must have their own puppet). Submit with heading ventriloquist.
Submissions can sent to NCmoviecasting@gmail.com with the heading for general extras to be age, ethnicity gender, city/state you reside (example: 38, Asian Male, Wilmington, NC). Submissions must include two current photos (a close up and full length). Photos can be taken with a cell phones. Be sure to include your name, phone number, age, city/state you reside, height/weight, clothing sizes, description of visible tattoos and piercings, and color/make/model/year of your vehicle.
