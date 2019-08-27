All Brunswick County students will receive free breakfast, lunch for next four years

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - More than 12,000 students across 19 Brunswick County schools will have the option to receive free breakfast and lunch for the next four years.
This program is open to all K-12 students, and unlike in the past, parents will not have to file paperwork for their student to receive free meals.
“We’re real excited. This is the first day of our school year and this year we’re getting the opportunity to provide our children with meals at no expense to them or their family and that’s through the community eligibility provision and we’re so looking forward to helping our families provide meals. I think, possibly with the hurricane, some of them are still recovering so hopefully this will be a benefit to them,” said Robert Parker, school nutrition director for Brunswick County Schools
Before Hurricane Florence, 60 percent of Brunswick County students were receiving free or reduced cost meals. After the storm, about 65 percent of students qualified for the program.
“That enabled us to provide higher reimbursement. Even without that we were about 60 percent. So we have a lot of families that are right there on the edge. And for us to be able to take the burden of the price of meals off them, it’s just great, great, my folks are very proud of the fact that we’re going to be able to do that for the folks of Brunswick County,” Parker said.
This USDA program will last for the next four years, with an option to renew once that time has passed.
Parker said menus will stay the same, and parents can expect the same high quality food and service for their students.
“All the families out there in Brunswick County, please take advantage of no cost breakfast and lunch for your children,” Parker said.
