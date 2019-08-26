Wanted teen charged with attempted murder in Gastonia shooting

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gastonia are asking for the public’s help locating a teen wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting that occurred in early August.
Jaylen Michael Moore, 18, is charged with attempted murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Police said the incident happened on Aug. 10 on Keith Drive, which is just off Modena Street near N. New Hope Road.
Moore could be in a red, 2000s model Chevrolet or Chrysler car, according to the Gastonia Police Department.
Anyone who sees Moore or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gastonia Police at 704-866-3300 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.
