VIRAL VIDEO: S.C. girl in wheelchair dances her heart out

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Talk about some weekday motivation!
A viral video from South Carolina has brightened the world as 10-year-old Lauren Bush danced her heart out in her hip-hop dance class at Mrs. Jenkins Dance Academy in Columbia, SC.
Lauren has been dancing with Mrs. Jenkins Dance Academy for two years and owner Stephanie Jenkins says “Lauren has an overcoming spirit, and lives and loves life to the fullest.”
Lauren, who has a rare bone condition called osteogenesis imperfecta (brittle bones), is wheelchair bound, but doesn’t let that stop her from doing what she loves.
“She has had multiple surgeries and fractures,” Jenkins said, “and each time she works hard to get back to a place where she can enjoy life and get back to doing the thing that she loves such as dance.”
You go Lauren!
