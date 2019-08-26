Scammer pretending to be law enforcement making calls around Rowan

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury woman was nearly scammed out of $1500 after getting a phone call from a man identifying himself as a Sgt. with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office and telling her she had to pay for outstanding warrants.
The woman reported to police in Salisbury that she got the call on Sunday. A man who claimed to be with RCSO told her that she had outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court and contempt of court. The caller told the woman to go to the nearest Food Lion, get a reloadable $1500 gift card, and give him the card number.
The scammer said the money was for a “surety bond.”
The woman did as she was asked, but her husband went to the magistrate’s office and discovered that there were no warrants.
The woman hung up and police say they were able to stop the transaction before the scammer could get the money.
“Only magistrates and court clerks can take money for bond," said SPD Lt. Greg Beam, “and they will only take money in person.”
Captain John Sifford of the Rowan Sheriff’s Office echoed Lt. Beam’s comments, adding that the RCSO will “never, never ever” call someone and ask them to purchase a gift card for bond, or anything else.
Salisbury Police are continuing to investigate the case.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.