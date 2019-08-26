Rowan Little League Softball coach wants the World Champs to get a White House invitation

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Steve Yang, the head coach of the Rowan County Little League Softball World Series champions is aiming for another milestone for his team; he’s looking for an invitation to visit the White House.
Yang tweeted on Monday, tagging President Trump that he is “Wanting the team to get an invite to the White House like the boys team from Louisiana.”
After the Louisiana boys won the Little League World Series, Representative Steve Scalise congratulated the team and tagged President Trump in the tweet. The President retweeted it, adding “see you at the White House.”
Coach Yang sent out his tweet on Monday, tagging both President Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump.
