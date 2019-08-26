Rain chances go up... but so do the temps!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first day of school was fairly uneventful… at least in the weather department. The second day of school may require the rain gear at times.
The mountains and foothills have the best chance for rain in the morning – but anyone could at least see a shower or two. A shower or even a thunderstorm will be possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s again.
Wednesday will bring a few more showers before temperatures start to really warm up again. Highs will be in the mid 80s tomorrow. We will head for the upper 80s for the rest of the week and the weekend.
We are watching Tropical Storm Dorian. As of now, it doesn’t look like it will directly impact the Carolinas – staying closer to Florida. Still, the biggest impacts should be next weekend so a lot could change between now and then. We will keep an eye on it!
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
