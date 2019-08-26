Man killed after running off road, crashing into pole in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed after he ran his car off the road, striking utility a pole, causing him to be ejected from the car Saturday morning.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on The Plaza on Saturday around 9 a.m.
Officers responded to a call for service involving a single-car crash and found a car with front end damage after striking an utility pole.
The driver, identified as 33-year-old Latravius Antonio Tate, was ejected from the car.
Tate was taken by Medic to the hospital with serious injuries. On Saturday night, Tate was pronounced dead due to injuries sustained in the crash.
Officers say the initial investigation revealed that Tate was speeding and recklessly swerving in and out of traffic when he lost control and ran off the road before crashing into the pole.
Police say excessive speed is suspected as a contributing factor in this crash, but it is unknown if impairment is a factor.
Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
