3 injured in accident involving overturned utility truck on I-485

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say three people were injured in an accident involving an overturned utility truck on I-485 Monday afternoon.
According to Mecklenburg EMS, the incident happened near I-485 and Lawyers Road.
Emergency medical officials say three people were taken to the hospital. Two of the people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while one person suffered serious injuries.
According to North Carolina Department of Transportation, the road was closed near Lawyers Road (Exit 47).
NCDOT officials say the accident is expected to have a high impact of traffic.
There’s no word on what caused the accident and no further information was released
