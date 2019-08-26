Henrico inmate in medically induced coma following beating

Sheriff Michael Wade the attack "probably the worst assault I've seen in my time here." (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | August 26, 2019 at 4:07 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 5:10 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An inmate a Henrico County jail is in a medically induced coma after being beaten in his cell.

Sheriff Michael Wade said the 41-year-old inmate was hospitalized in what he called “probably the worst assault I’ve seen in my time here.”

The attackers are believed to be the man’s cellmates, a 22-year-old and a 45-year-old, and the attack went unnoticed in Henrico Jail West.

None of the people involved have been identified.

No warrants have been issued at this time, and the sheriff’s office is hoping to talk with the victim to get more information.

