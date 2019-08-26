Daimler/Freightliner celebrates 750,000th truck built in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, N.C. (WBTV) - Daimler, parent company of Freightliner, marked an important milestone on Monday: the building of the 750,000th truck at the Cleveland facility.
Company officials as well as local officials met on Monday.
“Freightliner is such an important part of our county’s fabric and economy,” said Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds. “It was an honor to celebrate with them today as they rolled their 750,000th vehicle of the line at Rowan’s Cleveland plant. We appreciate their commitment to Rowan County and look forward to our continued good partnership with them for many years to come.”
“Daimler, the largest truck manufacturer in the world, has been a prized employer in Rowan County for many decades, investing an impressive $300 million dollars into the Cleveland facility over the course of 30 years,” the Rowan Economic Development Corporation posted on its Facebook page.
“The EDC team had the great pleasure of meeting Roger Nielsen, President and CEO of DTNA. Also in attendance was Carlton Rose, UPS President of Corporate Automotive Maintenance & Engineering, Jeff Allen, SVP of DTNA Production, Erik Johnson, Cleveland Plant Manager as well as some 30 key Daimler executives," Rowan EDC posted. "We are grateful to have a true industry leader and automation pioneer in Rowan County. Here’s to your continued growth and success!”
The Cleveland plant employs 2878 workers and was founded in 1989.
This plant produces Freightliner Class 8 truck models, including the Cascadia®, Columbia®, Coronado®, and the Argosy® cab-over-engine models as well as the Cascadia® Natural Gas. Besides Freightliner trucks, this plant also produces Western Star 4700 and Western Star 4900 trucks.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.