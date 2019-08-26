Cheraw HS head football coach, assistant coach suspended for 3 games

CHERAW, S.C. (WBTV) - School officials say Cheraw High School’s head football coach and an assistant coach have been suspended from their coaching duties for the first three games of the season.
According to Chesterfield County School District, Head Coach Andy Poole and Assistant Coach Andre Garvin will be suspended from their coaching duties for the first three games of the 2019 football season, based on findings of misconduct.
Because it is a personnel matter, officials say they can not provide any more information about the suspensions.
Officials say Poole and Garvin will return to their teaching responsibilities on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Athletic Director David Byrd, officials say, will continue as interim football head coach until Poole returns.
