Charlotte woman, mother-in-law sentenced to prison for sex trafficking three minors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman and her mother-in-law have been sentenced to prison for their role in the sex trafficking of three minors.
According to the Department of Justice, 26-year-old Brianna Leshay Wright was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release and her mother-in-law, 56-year-old Tanya Fuentes, was ordered to serve two years in prison and two years of supervised release.
According to filed court documents, statements made in court, and Monday’s sentencing hearing, between April 28-May 8, 2016, Zerrell Fuentes, his wife Brianna Wright, and his mother Tanya Fuentes engaged in the sex trafficking of three minor victims.
Officials say as Zerrell Fuentes previously admitted in court, while he was in jail on state charges, he recruited three underage victims, via telephone, to engage in prostitution to earn money for his bond.
Zerrell Fuentes arranged for Wright to transport the minor victims from Charlotte to Myrtle Beach, S.C., to engage in sex acts.
According to court records, Wright, accompanied by Tanya Fuentes, drove the three minors from Charlotte to Myrtle Beach. While in Myrtle Beach, Tanya Fuentes paid for lodging.
Officials say Wright drove the minors to see clients for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts for money, and her phone was used to post prostitution advertisements for the minor victims on the Internet.
While in Myrtle Beach, at least two minor victims committed sexual acts or had sexual contact.
On July 10, 2018, Zerrell Fuentes and Wright pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor. On July 16, 2018, Tanya Fuentes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.
A sentencing date for Zerrell Fuentes has not been set. The penalty for sex trafficking is a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.
