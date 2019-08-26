Celebration after historic Little League World Series win made sweeter for Louisiana’s team by invitation to White House

In a tweet sent Sunday evening, President Trump extended an invitation for the Eastbank All-Stars from River Ridge, La. to attend a victory celebration held at the White House. The win Sunday, Aug. 25 marks the first time a team from Louisiana has won the Little League World Series.
By Kevin Foster | August 25, 2019 at 8:47 PM EDT - Updated August 25 at 10:24 PM

(WAFB) - The Eastbank All-Stars from River Ridge, La. are set to be hosted by the White House after their historic win in the Little League World Series Championship Sunday, Aug. 25.

A spokeswoman for House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, who represents Louisiana’s first congressional district, said Scalise immediately called President Trump to host the team for a victory celebration. The spokeswoman said President Trump was “thrilled” at the news.

In a tweet posted to his account Sunday evening, President Trump officially acknowledged that he’d be extending an invitation to the team. View the tweet below.

Team Louisiana came away with the 8-0 win to earn the title. This is the first time a team from Louisiana has won the Little League World Series.

