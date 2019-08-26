Caldwell County Schools bans on-campus vaping

“E-cigarettes have skyrocketed in popularity,” said Superintendent Dr. Donald Phipps. “Health officials are now calling it an epidemic, and we are asking parents and the community to help the school system educate our youth on the ill effects of using any tobacco product, especially e-cigarettes or Juuls. Since these small devices are harder to detect, yet pose serious health risks, we have put forth a new effort to inform the public that tobacco products are prohibited on school campuses – including e-cigarettes.”