Caldwell County Schools bans on-campus vaping

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Caldwell County School System is banning vaping on campus.
School officials say North Carolina law prohibits anyone under the age of 18 from purchasing any tobacco products, including Juuls. Officials with the Caldwell County School System say they have taken a stronger stance in enforcing the use of e-cigarettes beginning this school year.
If students are caught vaping on campus or during a school-sponsored event or activity, the following disciplinary measures will be taken at Hibriten, South Caldwell or West Caldwell High School:
- 1st Offense 1 Day of Out-of-School Suspension (OSS)
- 2nd Offense 3 Days of OSS
- 3rd Offense 5 Days of OSS
- 4th Offense 7 Days of OSS
During each of these disciplinary actions, the e-cigarette or Juul will be confiscated, disposed of, and not returned to the student.
On the second and subsequent offenses, students will be required to complete an educational program, which is an online tobacco prevention and cessation curriculum for middle and high school students.
Students in middle school grades or students attending the Caldwell Early College High School or the Caldwell Applied Sciences Academy will receive the following disciplinary measures for using e-cigarettes or Juuls on a school campus or during a school-sponsored event or activity:
- 1st Offense 1 Day of In-School-Suspension (ISS)
- 2nd Offense 1 Day of Out-of-School Suspension (OSS)
- 3rd Offense 3 Days of OSS
- 4th Offense 5 Days of OSS
- 5th Offense 7 Days of OSS
During any of these actions, the e-cigarette or Juul will be confiscated, disposed of, and not returned to the student.
On the first and any subsequent offenses thereafter, students will be required to complete an educational program, which is an online tobacco prevention and cessation curriculum for middle and high school students.
“Across the nation, schools are enforcing stricter policies with disciplinary consequences ranging from out-of-school suspension to required attendance in tobacco-free classes to excluding participation in sports, clubs or special events,” a release said.
“E-cigarettes have skyrocketed in popularity,” said Superintendent Dr. Donald Phipps. “Health officials are now calling it an epidemic, and we are asking parents and the community to help the school system educate our youth on the ill effects of using any tobacco product, especially e-cigarettes or Juuls. Since these small devices are harder to detect, yet pose serious health risks, we have put forth a new effort to inform the public that tobacco products are prohibited on school campuses – including e-cigarettes.”
