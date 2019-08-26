Back to school, back below average temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The cool pattern that set up over the weekend will hold firm today, meaning another day with mixed clouds and sunshine and below-average temperatures.
After holding in the 70s over the weekend, we should rebound to the lower 80s this afternoon, still well below what’s typical for late August. Rain chances remain low, but there may be a shower or two in the mountains.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight and there may be a shower in one or two spots with lows in the low to mid 60s.
As our winds shift to the south starting Tuesday, clouds cover will remain plentiful and there’ll be a better chance for a few showers to break out. Still, the best chance for rain this week appears to come Wednesday, as our next front rolls our way from the Ohio Valley.
We’re likely still below-average on Tuesday with highs again in the lower 80s before rebounding to the seasonal mid 80s Wednesday in advance of the front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible with the front on Wednesday.
Dry, mostly sunny weather is expected Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and similar temperatures are expected as we head into the holiday weekend.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.