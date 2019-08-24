Temps in the 70s! Here’s how long this will last...

Monday, as kids are starting school in many counties and continuing school in others, we still won’t be back to normal August temperatures. Highs will be in the low 80s and there is a 20% chance for showers. They might be able to get away with some of their back to school fashions – but only for one or two days. Tuesday will also hold in the low 80s. There is a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms.