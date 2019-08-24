Temps in the 70s! Here’s how long this will last...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday’s high was 93°. Today’s high was 74°. How’s that for a cold frontal passage? The cloud cover and a NNE breeze kept us in the cool zone all day. We can expect one more day like this before we start climbing back toward the heat. Sunday will be another cool day with highs in the mid 70s. There’s a 20% chance for a few showers again tomorrow.
Monday, as kids are starting school in many counties and continuing school in others, we still won’t be back to normal August temperatures. Highs will be in the low 80s and there is a 20% chance for showers. They might be able to get away with some of their back to school fashions – but only for one or two days. Tuesday will also hold in the low 80s. There is a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms.
By midweek, we will head back to the upper 80s and finish out the week there. Highs will range from average to a shade above average each day. There is a 40% chance for storms on Wednesday before rain chances back off to about 10% into next weekend.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
