Mostly cloudy skies, mild temperatures continue as summer break ends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly cloudy skies and cooler than average temperatures continue through Sunday.
High temperatures are only expected to reach into the mid-70s across the region as NE breezes continue to rush in as a result of an area of high pressure north of the Carolinas. Rain chances are low today with the possibility a few light showers across the Mountains this evening.
Overnight temperatures will once again drop into the 60s.
As students return to school Monday, partly to mostly cloudy conditions will prevail. Highs will reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s across the board with mostly dry conditions.
Rain chances creep up Tuesday and Wednesday as southerly winds increase tropical moisture across the Carolinas. Midweek temperatures will also rebound to near normal values with daytime highs reaching upper mid to upper 80s. Rain-free conditions make a comeback after a cold front drifts south of us Thursday.
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
