Knights split Saturday’s twin bill against Tides

Press release provided by the Charlotte Knights
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The International League Wild Card leading-Charlotte Knights split their doubleheader against the Norfolk Tides on Saturday at BB&T Ballpark. The Knights won game one by a score of 5-3 and dropped game two by a score of 8-2. BB&T Ballpark welcomed 10,451 fans on Saturday for the team’s 11th sell-out crowd of the season.
With the split of Saturday’s twin bill, the Knights hold a four-game lead over the Durham Bulls in the International League Wild Card standings with eight games left to play during the 2019 regular season. The Knights will host the Bulls in a three-game series from BB&T Ballpark starting on Monday. The Knights are 1.5 games back of the Gwinnett Stripers in the IL South Division.
In the first game on Saturday, LHP Matt Tomshaw (4-1, 4.13) struck-out a career-high 11 batters over six masterful innings to notch his fourth win of the season. Tomshaw allowed two runs on three hits on the night. RHP Juan Minaya earned the save after he allowed just one run on two hits in the seventh inning. The Knights used a big three-run, sixth inning to go on for their 74th win of the season.
In game two, center fielder Luis Robert had two of Charlotte’s three hits in the game, including his 14th home run of the season with the team. The home run, which came in the sixth inning, was also his 30th overall of the 2019 season. The home run was also Charlotte’s 200th team home run in 2019.
The Knights will conclude their three-game series against the Norfolk Tides on Sunday with the 5:05 p.m. finale.
