Knights split Saturday’s twin bill against Tides

In the first game on Saturday, LHP Matt Tomshaw (4-1, 4.13) struck-out a career-high 11 batters over six masterful innings to notch his fourth win of the season. Tomshaw allowed two runs on three hits on the night. RHP Juan Minaya earned the save after he allowed just one run on two hits in the seventh inning. The Knights used a big three-run, sixth inning to go on for their 74th win of the season.