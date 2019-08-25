Domestic dispute leads to deadly shooting in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A domestic dispute involving a couple in Fort Mill led to one person being taken to the hospital and another declared deceased at the scene.
The York County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that deputies responded to a shooting incident off of Caroland Drive and Pine Bluff Court earlier in the evening between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The individual who had been shot by the partner was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
The shooter reportedly died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds at the scene.
No further information has been released at this time.
