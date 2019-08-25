Back to school forecast!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We managed to make it through a whole weekend without even touching the 80 degree mark! (We were close today with a high of 79° though). Now it is time to head back to school and Monday looks like a pretty decent day. We will start the day in the 60s, which is on the cool side. By the afternoon, we will get close to 80°. Rain chances stand at about 20%.
Tuesday will bring a few more clouds, with similar temperatures. The rain chance increases to 30%.
Wednesday through Friday will finish out August… in a very August-like fashion. Highs will return to the upper 80s through the weekend. Rain chances will remain low though.
Have a great day at school!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
