Back to school forecast!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We managed to make it through a whole weekend without even touching the 80 degree mark! (We were close today with a high of 79° though). Now it is time to head back to school and Monday looks like a pretty decent day. We will start the day in the 60s, which is on the cool side. By the afternoon, we will get close to 80°. Rain chances stand at about 20%.