6-year-old from Waxahachie found dead after Amber Alert

6-year-old, Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedemann was last seen in Waxahachie on Thursday August 22 at 4:00 p.m. wearing a blue polo shirt, tan shorts, and tan shoes. He is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.
August 23, 2019 at 6:31 PM EDT - Updated August 24 at 12:24 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Law enforcement officials in Waxahachie are no longer trying to locate a six-year-old boy and his non-custodial parent.

At the time of the AMBER Alert, Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedemann was last seen in Waxahachie on Thursday, August 22, at 4:00 p.m.

Police believed Ollie to be with his non-custodial parent, Candace Harbin, driving a white 2012 Nissan Quest minivan.

Around 6:35 p.m., Waxahachie police say they found a vehicle matching the AMBER Alert in a parking garage near downtown Waxahachie. Police found both Ollie and Harbin dead in the minivan.

Cause of death has not been released.

Candace Harbin, 46, last seen driving a white 2012 Nissan Quest
Anyone with information is encouraged call investigators at 214-934-6106,

