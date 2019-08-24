6-year-old from Waxahachie found dead after Amber Alert

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Law enforcement officials in Waxahachie are no longer trying to locate a six-year-old boy and his non-custodial parent.
At the time of the AMBER Alert, Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedemann was last seen in Waxahachie on Thursday, August 22, at 4:00 p.m.
Police believed Ollie to be with his non-custodial parent, Candace Harbin, driving a white 2012 Nissan Quest minivan.
Around 6:35 p.m., Waxahachie police say they found a vehicle matching the AMBER Alert in a parking garage near downtown Waxahachie. Police found both Ollie and Harbin dead in the minivan.
Cause of death has not been released.
Anyone with information is encouraged call investigators at 214-934-6106,
