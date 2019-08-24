NC watermelon thief nabbed after he gets stuck in field

August 24, 2019 at 10:26 AM EDT - Updated August 24 at 5:33 PM

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office had an easier time than perhaps expected when they busted a man suspected of stealing crops near Rocky Mount, officials say.

Friday morning, authorities responded to the theft report on Highway 97 to find the suspect stuck in a field with a truckload of stolen watermelons, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office.

Michael Anthony Bryant is charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $500 bond.

No further information was released.

