NC Supreme Court to hear two cases in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County judicial community will host the Supreme Court of North Carolina as part of the Court’s bicentennial celebration. The Supreme Court will hold two sessions of court at the Rowan County Administration Building in Salisbury on September 30.
The first case will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by a 30 minute break, then the second case will begin at 11:00 a.m. More information about the cases can be found on the Court’s calendar of arguments.
“On behalf of our community, I would like to welcome Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and the six associate justices to Salisbury,” said Resident Superior Court Judge Anna Mills Wagoner. “Not every community will have the opportunity to host the state’s highest court during their bicentennial celebration, and we are most grateful to the County Commission for allowing the Administration Building to be used for this special event.”
Under state law, the Supreme Court can meet in only two other cities outside of Raleigh – Edenton and Morganton. The General Assembly granted the Supreme Court’s request to allow the justices to convene in cities across the state during the Court’s 2018-2020 bicentennial celebration. In Salisbury, the sessions will be held at the Rowan County Administration Building, 130 W Innes St., Salisbury, NC.
“On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, I would like to express that it's an honor for Rowan County to host such a historic event in our County Commission Chambers,” said Chairman Greg Edds, Rowan County Board of Commissioners. “Our judicial system is foundational to our nation’s remarkable history and for our community to have the unique opportunity to witness this system in its highest form is a distinct privilege.”
Due to limited seating, admission to these sessions of court is by ticket only and tickets will be distributed on a first come, first served basis beginning August 22, 2019. To reserve a seat, please send your ticket request torocosupreme2019@gmail.com and include your full name and drivers license number. Your request will not be processed without this information.
The court sessions will be streamed live to an overflow room in the Rowan County Superior Courtroom and to area schools and the following colleges: Catawba College, Livingstone College, and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. In addition, both sessions of court will be streamed on Facebook live atFacebook.com/NCcourts.
