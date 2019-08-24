Man charged for series of robberies in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a man for a series of robberies that happened in Charlotte in August of this year and December of 2018.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives charged 18-year-old Zachary Jason Schuette for his involvement in the two August cases.
These are all the cases police believe Schuette was involved in:
- On Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 around 11:30 p.m., a suspect robbed the 7-Eleven on Piper Station Drive, after walking in with a gun, taking cash and merchandise. The suspect fled the scene on foot and was not located by responding officers.
- On Monday, Aug. 19, around 2 a.m., a suspect robbed the 7-Eleven on Piper Station Drive after showing a gun and demanding cash along with property from the business. The suspect fled the scene and was not located by officers.
- On Wednesday, Aug. 21, around 2 a.m., a suspect robbed the 7-Eleven on Piper Station Drive, taking property from the business, and reportedly reaching in his backpack for a possible weapon. The suspect fled the scene and was located by responding officers.
Schuette was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and simple assault, and was was subsequently taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
After further investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for armed robbery for the Dec. 23, 2018 incident.
