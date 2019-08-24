Gene Haas Foundation grant provides support for Rowan-Cabarrus students

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gene Haas Foundation has awarded Rowan-Cabarrus Community College a grant of $15,000 to assist students enrolled in manufacturing, machining and engineering-related programs. Funds will be used to support scholarships, National Institute of Metalworking Skills (NIMS) credentialing and department sponsorships.
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s variety of advanced manufacturing and engineering offerings include an Associate in Engineering degree, along with computer-integrated machining, electronics engineering technology, industrial engineering technology, mechanical drafting technology, mechanical engineering technology, mechatronics engineering technology and welding technology.
“We see a consistent demand in the industry for people who have these advanced skills,” said Dr. Van Madray, dean of business, engineering technologies and public services at Rowan-Cabarrus. “Students coming out of these programs will have a job for life.”
Up to $2,500 of the grant money may also be used for sponsorships of manufacturing and engineering project teams or competitions such as SkillsUSA, which allow students to take their training and talents outside the classroom or lab setting.
Gene Haas, owner of Haas Automation, established the foundation in 1999 to furnish scholarship grants to institutions that provide education in computer-numeric controlled machining and other training related to the manufacturing industry. Haas Automation is one of America’s leading builders of computer-integrated machine tools.
“The Gene Haas Foundation is a valued partner of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. We appreciate the continued partnership to help our students pursue successful careers in manufacturing and enhance our region’s economic development,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus.
To learn more about the advanced manufacturing and engineering program, please visithttps://www.rccc.edu/beps/advanced-manufacturing-engineering/.
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu/applyor call 704-216-RCCC (7222).
