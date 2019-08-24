Cooler temperatures, drier air visits Carolinas over the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a stormy Friday evening, a few showers will linger throughout the area today. However, the threat for flooding and severe storms is over as a cold front slowly slips south of the Carolinas today.
A couple heavy downpours can’t be ruled out for Western North Carolina. Mostly cloudy skies will accompany a stark cool down across the region over the week. High temperatures today will struggle to reach the mid-70s as northeasterly breezes move into the area.
Drier and cooler air settles into the region overnight giving way to Sunday morning lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the Piedmont with lows in the Mountains falling to the 50s.
Lower rain chances kickoff the new week and will continue as students return to school Monday, but the dry spell won’t last long. Scattered storms and warmer temperatures make a comeback by Tuesday and Wednesday.
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
